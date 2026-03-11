Swarm Post Third-Largest Win in Franchise History, Rout Blue Coats, 140-98

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, recorded its largest win of the season on Tuesday, defeating the Delaware Blue Coats, 140-98, at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Its 42-point win marks its largest margin of victory this season and the third biggest in franchise history. The Swarm only carried a nine-point lead at halftime - but nearly doubled Delaware in the second half, 67-34, in the second half to blow the game open.

Fresh off a career-high 32-point performance, PJ Hall neared perfection on Tuesday, closing the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks on 7-of-8 shooting (4-of-5 3PT) while adding a +/- of +47. Jaylen Sims posted a season-high 31 points in the game with a 10-of-14 showing (4-of-7 3PT), while six players closed in double figures.

The Swarm impressed from distance Tuesday, finishing the game above 50% from distance (20-of-40). Its last effort doing so was against the Blue Coats on Nov. 15, 2025, when the team posted a then-franchise record 145 points, while it marked the franchise's eighth time reaching 20 made threes.

Delaware was led by Teddy Allen, who finished play with 24 points, with five players reaching double figures.

Hall set the tone early, scoring eight of the Swarm's first 14 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting clip (2-of-2 from three) to give Greensboro a 14-8 lead. The Swarm pushed the margin to eight later in the quarter, but Delaware answered with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to one. Caleb Grill wasted little time making an impact in his Swarm debut, knocking down a pair of left-corner 3-pointers just two minutes after checking in.

Grill's spark helped Greensboro shoot 5-of-9 from beyond the arc in the period, but Delaware closed the frame on an 8-0 run - fueled largely by fast-break opportunities - to even the score at 37-37.

The Swarm pushed its lead into double digits midway through the second quarter, a stretch that also featured guard Trevon Duval making his Greensboro debut. Greensboro maintained control throughout the remainder of the period and carried a 73-64 advantage into halftime.

Blue Coats guard Kennedy Chandler saw his highlight-reel shot negated in the final second, knocking down an off-balance, one-handed three-quarter-court buzzer-beater while drawing contact. However, after review, the foul was ruled to have occurred before the shot, resulting in two free throws to close the half instead of the basket counting.

PJ Hall led the Swarm with 20 points and five rebounds at the break, shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from three, matching his career high in made 3-pointers. Jaylen Sims added 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, helping Greensboro post halftime shooting splits of 59.5/50/80.

Delaware placed four players in double figures in the first half, led by DeAndre Williams with 11 points, while Chandler, Malcolm Hill and Teddy Allen each contributed 10.

The Swarm ignited with a 24-7 run to tee off the second half, snowballing the effort into a 39-17 period that saw it lead by 31 points, 112-81, to enter the fourth. The Swarm went 7-of-11 from deep in the period, with Sims going for 13 points.

Greensboro led by as large as 44 points - its biggest advantage this season - en route to the victory.

The Swarm concludes its back-to-back home set tomorrow against the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here. The team will then have one day of rest before returning to the court on Friday against the Osceola Magic at 7 p.m. ET for Jeansboro Night, presented by Wrangler. Tickets for the Jeansboro contest are available.







