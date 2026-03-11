Charge Split Pair with Go-Go

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Malaki Branham

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (19-9) split a two-game set against the Capital City Go-Go (15-15) after a 127-111 victory in front of 3,645 at Cleveland Public Hall on Tuesday night.

Malaki Branham made his Charge debut to score a game-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting with six assists off the bench. Darius Brown posted his first career triple-double with a line of 14 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, and two steals. Riley Minix scored 23 points, while Tristan Enaruna & Sean McNeil each scored 15 points for the Charge, who dished out 37 team assists on 49 made shots.

The Go-Go were paced by Kadary Richmond's 22 points on 8-of-12 from the field and five rebounds. Chris Livingston scored 21 points and nabbed two steals. Skai Labissiere notched a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards with a pair of blocks for Capital City.

The Charge will channel their inner Gryffindor when they host the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors) for Harry Potter Night presented by Nuevo this Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. - The first 1,500 fans will receive an exclusive Charge x Hogwarts scarf! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

