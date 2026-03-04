Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract

Published on March 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In a corresponding move, the team waived guard Darius Brown.

Sarr (6-10, 240) has appeared in 92 games (65 starts) over four seasons in the NBA G League (2021-26) with the Oklahoma City Blue and Raptors 905, holding career averages of 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 22.8 minutes per contest. This season for the Raptors 905, he has appeared in 39 games (38 starts) averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes. In 46 career NBA games (three starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sarr has averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. During the 2023-24 season, Sarr helped the Oklahoma City Blue win the 2024 G League title.

The French native went undrafted following his senior season at Kentucky (2020-21), where in 25 games (all starts), he averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes. Sarr also played collegiately at Wake Forest (2017-20), averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 21.1 minutes in 85 career games (31 starts). As a junior, he was named to All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Third Team and was runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player.

Sarr will wear #33 for the Cavaliers.







NBA G League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.