Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract
Published on March 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In a corresponding move, the team waived guard Darius Brown.
Sarr (6-10, 240) has appeared in 92 games (65 starts) over four seasons in the NBA G League (2021-26) with the Oklahoma City Blue and Raptors 905, holding career averages of 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 22.8 minutes per contest. This season for the Raptors 905, he has appeared in 39 games (38 starts) averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes. In 46 career NBA games (three starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sarr has averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. During the 2023-24 season, Sarr helped the Oklahoma City Blue win the 2024 G League title.
The French native went undrafted following his senior season at Kentucky (2020-21), where in 25 games (all starts), he averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes. Sarr also played collegiately at Wake Forest (2017-20), averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 21.1 minutes in 85 career games (31 starts). As a junior, he was named to All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Third Team and was runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player.
Sarr will wear #33 for the Cavaliers.
NBA G League Stories from March 4, 2026
- Coats Beat Knicks in Philly, 125-122 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Vipers Prevail in Final Minutes against Raptors - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Swarm Concludes Historic Winning Streak, Drops to Nets, 116-111 - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract - Raptors 905
- Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Charge
- Boom Stumbles Late, Drops Fourth Stright in Mexico City - Noblesville Boom
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract
- Charge Roll to Win on STEM Day
- Charge Acquire Ousmane in Trade
- Charge Split Pair with Magic
- Charge Win in Osceola