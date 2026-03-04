Swarm Concludes Historic Winning Streak, Drops to Nets, 116-111

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm saw its historic winning streak come to a close Wednesday at Novant Health Fieldhouse, falling, 116-111, to the Long Island Nets in front of a sellout crowd of 2,245.

Celebrating STEM Day, presented by HondaJet, the Swarm moved to a 19-7 record, while the Nets improved to 17-11. For Greensboro, the game put a close to its eight-game winning streak - tied for the franchise's longest ever - and wrapped up eight-straight games of winning by double figures. This feat marked the second occurrence in league history, joining an eight-game stretch from the Canton Charge from Feb. 5-26, 2016.

All five Swarm starters scored in double figures, led by Terrell Brown Jr.'s team-high 24 points and five assists. Liam McNeeley added 21 points, while Jaylen Sims poured in 20 with four triples. PJ Hall anchored the interior with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, as it finished with 41 rebounds and 17 assists in the game.

Malachi Smith led the way for Long Island with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding six assists and six rebounds. Drake Powell followed with 21 points, while E. J. Liddell contributed 17 points and nine rebounds. Off the bench, Chaney Johnson provided a spark with 17 points and seven boards as the group placed six players in double figures.

The Nets found its rhythm to open the contest, with NBA assignment Drake Powell and two-way signee E.J. Liddell adding eight and five points, respectively, to spur a 13-6 edge. The Swarm went a blank 0-of-9 from three in the frame, but used six free throws (13 points) to keep play close, trailing 31-25.

Greensboro posted a 16-6 stint to begin the second quarter - claiming its first lead of the game - with Jaylen Sims nailing a pair of threes to begin the period and Terrell Brown Jr. adding six points of his own. The Swarm's efforts ignited to a 26-10 push through the opening six minutes, nabbing a double-digit lead, 51-41. However, the Nets extinguished the lead with 21-straight points, ending in the final second of the half, where DJ Rodman nailed a right-wing 3-pointer for Greensboro.

At halftime, the Swarm trailed, 62-54, with Brown Jr. leading the way with 10 points and four assists. Malachi Smith and Drake Powell logged 15 and 12 points, respectively, at halftime, while the team shot 23-of-42 (54.8%) from the floor and 7-of-18 (38.9%) from deep.

The Swarm trailed after the third quarter, 93-88, with most of the frame being a back-and-forth. However, it garnered momentum in the closing minute, logging an 8-2 run.

Greensboro reclaimed the lead with 9:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, as and-one finishes from Liam McNeeley and Marcus Garrett swung the momentum in the Swarm's favor. Long Island Nets responded with a decisive run, building an 11-point advantage with four minutes to play.

The Swarm continued to battle, trimming the deficit to three inside the final minute. A split trip to the free-throw line from PJ Hall and two missed attempts from Jaylen Sims with five seconds remaining - the second wiped away by a lane violation - stalled the comeback effort. Long Island closed the door at the stripe, as Jalen Smith converted two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the game.

