Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of March 4 STEM Day Game

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team's annual STEM Day game, presented by HondaJet, has officially sold out. The Swarm will host the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. ET inside the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The second of two school-day games on the Swarm's calendar, STEM Day will welcome more than 2,100 students, teachers and chaperones from schools across the Piedmont Triad for a morning centered around science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming, paired with live professional basketball action.

"STEM Day continues to be one of the most impactful events we host each season," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Bringing students into the Fieldhouse to experience hands-on learning and the excitement of a Swarm game creates a powerful environment that reinforces our commitment to education and innovation throughout the Triad."

The sellout marks the 30th in franchise history and the fourth during the team's 10th anniversary season.

Greensboro enters the contest carrying a league-best 19-6 record. The Swarm opened its regular season with a 6-1 stint, highlighted by a six-game winning streak, and has remained in playoff seeding, currently carrying an eight-game winning streak since Feb. 7. It would mark a new franchise record in consecutive wins with a victory Wednesday.

Tickets for Friday's game against the Long Island Nets are still available and can be purchased here. For more information about the Greensboro Swarm or to buy tickets to upcoming home games, call 336-907-3600 or visit gsoswarm.com.







