Dallas Mavericks Sign Ryan Nembhard

Frisco, TX - The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed guard Ryan Nembhard to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Nembhard (6-0, 180) has appeared in 39 games (17 starts) for Dallas this season, averaging 6.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. He currently leads all NBA rookies in assists per game and ranks sixth in total assists (191) despite playing fewer than 40 games. His assist total also ranks 10th all-time among Mavericks rookies.

In five appearances with the Texas Legends this season, Nembhard averaged 23.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 10.5 assists, highlighted by a 16-point, season-high 17-assist performance against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and a 25-point, 14-assist outing against the South Bay Lakers.

In December, the Canadian guard became the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to record at least 25 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers in a game after posting 28 points and 10 assists in Denver. He followed that performance with 15 points and a career-high 13 assists with just one turnover, becoming the first rookie in league history to total at least 40 points and 20 assists with one or fewer turnovers across a two-game span. His 13-assist outing also marked the most by an undrafted player in Mavericks franchise history.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after two years with Gonzaga (2023-25) and two years with Creighton (2021-23).







