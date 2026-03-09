Legends Win Second Straight Behind Kelly's Season-High

Salt Lake City, UT - The Texas Legends (8-19) secured their second straight road victory with a 121-114 overtime win over the Salt Lake City Stars (12-16) in Monday morning match-up at Delta Center.

Texas opened the game strong, taking a 28-22 lead after the first quarter, but the Stars responded in the second period to take a 59-57 advantage into halftime. Salt Lake City extended its lead in the third behind a strong offensive stretch, outscoring the Legends 32-28 to carry momentum into the fourth. Texas answered late in regulation, holding the Stars to just 21 points in the final quarter to force overtime before pulling away in the extra period with a 9-2 run to secure the win.

Guard Miles Kelly delivered a season-high performance, pouring in 45 points on 16-of-27 shooting, including 7-of-11 from three-point range. Kelly added six rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes, leading the Legends offense throughout the night.

Center Moussa Cisse recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Guard Mark Armstrong chipped in 12 points and six assists as Texas finished with 32 assists on 47 made field goals.

All three of Texas' two-way players suited up for the matchup, marking the first appearance with the Legends for newly signed two-ways John Poulakidas and Tyler Smith. Smith made an immediate impact with 16 points and eight rebounds in his debut, while Poulakidas added three points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Sean East II led the Stars with 32 points and 11 assists, while Dereon Seabron contributed 22 points and seven rebounds. Steven Crowl added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Salt Lake City.

The Legends and Stars will meet again on Tuesday night for a rematch at Delta Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on UEN and MavsTV.

