Phil Malever and College Park Skyhawks Set Gold Standard for G League Equipment Teams

What leads to winning at the highest level in sports? For the College Park Skyhawks equipment team, the answer is simple: everything matters. Dedication, hard work, managing relationships, and attention to every small detail.

The crew ranked #1 Overall in the NBA G League's 2024-25 final Team Evaluation Summary, including first place in locker room cleanliness, team attendants, practice experience, and training room facilities. The recognition is impressive, but for Skyhawks Equipment Manager Phil Malever, dwelling on past accomplishments isn't the goal. Instead, this season has been all about raising the standard even higher.

"Last year was more about setting a standard. Now, it's just continuing to exceed standards," said Malever.

While it may seem like an under-the-radar role, being part of an equipment team has its demands. Preparing for a game day means being the first to arrive at the arena to help with pre-game shootarounds, setting up the team benches and, and even making the occasional store run for a player in need. After the game, they'll be the last to leave after cleaning up the locker rooms, setting things up for the next game, or packing bags for a road trip.

Throughout the days in between, they'll face team practices, massive loads of laundry, and if they're lucky, a new player who needs a jersey ordered. As the equipment manager, Malever is the one who oversees it all.

"I'm just lucky to be a part of it," said Malever. "It doesn't matter if it's late nights or early mornings, it's all part of it. You embrace the grind time."

An Atlanta native and recent 2025 graduate of Kennesaw State University, Malever is in the midst of his second season as G League Equipment Manager after starting his career as a team attendant for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. In his four seasons working alongside Director of Team Operations Zac Walsh and Assistant Equipment Manager Tim Wilson, both of whom have been awarded by the NBA for their work in the equipment space, he's learned how to balance all these responsibilities while never forgetting the motto: "every detail matters."

"From making sure you get wash cloths in the shower, to making sure that everyone has their jersey for the game, every detail matters" said Malever. "They push me daily to be better than I was the day before and I wouldn't be here without them."

Walsh was recognized as the 2014 Equipment Manager of the Year by the NBA Equipment Managers Association. A decade later, Wilson continued the tradition of excellence, earning 2023-24 Assistant Manager of the Year honors. For Malever, the pair were instrumental in last season's success.

To Walsh, Malever's work ethic, energy, and passion fit perfectly within the culture he's helped to build since 2002. He's worked with countless players, coaches and general managers across eras of Hawks basketball. Few people understand the demands of the equipment world better than he does, which is why his praise of Malever carries real weight.

"It's just the attention to detail that you have with the players, because they shouldn't have to worry about if they have the right socks or the right shoes," said Walsh. "So many of these other teams have talked about Phil like 'hey this kid does a great job and you're lucky to have him.' He pays attention to detail, his work ethic is phenomenal and his personality is contagious."

Malaver has made it clear that the goals of this season haven't been to live up to expectations - it's been to surpass them. That's not an easy task in the G League where things change frequently, and players can move like pieces on a constantly shifting chessboard.

"This year has been harder because it's what's expected," said Malever. "What's known is known, the standard is the standard and you can't slack off anything you do."

Since the New Year, the Skyhawks have added five new players to their roster and rolled out two themed jerseys. The equipment team has been working nonstop coordinating with vendors, managing shipments, and hitting every tight deadline. Through it all, Malever and his team remain positive.

"There's no better feeling in the world for me than when the players have what they need and they're good," said Malever. "I'm just super grateful and humble for what everyone has done to help me. It's about the team."

As the Skyhawks continue navigating the ups and downs of a G League season, one thing remains constant: the commitment of their equipment team to serve and work relentlessly to help its players succeed. For Malever, that's the heart of the job and it's what makes every long day worth it.







