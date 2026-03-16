Yung Joc to Perform at College Park Skyhawks 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's'

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, today announced that College Park native and Atlanta's own Yung Joc will perform at halftime during its annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' game presented by Aaron's at 7:00 p.m. on Mar. 25.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will perform a specially curated halftime set, featuring a five-minute mix of some of his greatest hits for all fans in attendance, celebrating another season at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

A proud College Park native, hip-hop artist, television personality, entrepreneur, and community leader, Yung Joc's influence has been a staple in Atlanta culture for nearly two decades. He first rose to national fame with his 2006 Grammy-nominated hit "It's Goin' Down" and debut album New Joc City, followed by chart-topping singles including "I know U See It," "Bottle Poppin'," and featured on T-Pain's "Buy You a Drink."

"I'm honored and elated to be part of what the College Park Skyhawks are building for the city," said Yung Joc. "I helped tip off this season during schedule release, so being invited back to close it out at halftime means a lot. Atlanta continues to show love to me, and I'll always show it right back to the city."

Deeply committed to his hometown, Joc hosts the annual Southside Day community initiative, which has provided more than 2,000 laptops and tablets to students across Metro Atlanta. He also partners with Next Level Boys Academy to support Next Level Hustlenomics, a mentorship and workforce development program for young men. In recognition of his cultural and civic impact, Yung Joc has received a Resolution from the State of Georgia and a City of Atlanta proclamation honoring him as an ATL legend.

The contest is set for 7:00 p.m. on Mar. 25 against the first place Osceola Magic and will conclude College Park's home portion of the 2026 schedule.

Limited tickets remain for the Wednesday night contest, and to guarantee your ticket for Fan Appreciation Night, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets.







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