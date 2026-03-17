Stars Drop First Game of Double-Header Series against Iowa Wolves

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars dropped the first game of their double-header series against the Iowa Wolves, as Iowa controlled the game from start to finish in a 132-106 victory. The loss marked Salt Lake City's fifth wire-to-wire defeat of the season and moved the Stars to 13-19.

The Wolves opened the game in rhythm offensively, with the Stars keeping pace through the opening minutes. Iowa soon seized control and built its advantage throughout the first quarter. The second frame followed a similar pattern, with the Wolves continuing their efficient scoring while Salt Lake City struggled to find consistency on both ends. Iowa carried a commanding 74-46 lead into halftime.

The second half mirrored the first, as the Wolves maintained control and never allowed the Stars to close the gap, eventually securing the 26-point victory.

Despite the loss, Salt Lake City had several notable performances. Second-year guard Max Abmas tied his season high with 33 points (10-22 FGM, 6-12 3PM) while grabbing a team-high-tying nine rebounds, one shy of his season best. Dereon Seabron flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, a season-high-tying 10 assists and nine rebounds (1 OR, 8 DR).

Steven Crowl added a career-high-tying 14 points and seven rebounds, while Justin Harmon led the Stars' bench with 16 points (7-14 FGM) and seven rebounds.

Iowa was led by Jalen Crutcher, who scored a team-high 22 points, followed by Julian Phillips with 19.

The Stars remain in Des Moines to close out the double-header series against the Wolves. The second game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. MT at Casey's Center and will stream on ESPN+ and Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Abmas - 33 Seabron / Abmas - 9 Seabron - 10 .388 .278 .895 9-33-42

WOLVES Crutcher - 22 Beringer - 19 Pullin - 7 .520 .267 .733 16-43-59







NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

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