Trey Alexander Sets New Career High as Squadron Win Third Straight

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Main Celtics in a thriller, 144-142, for their third-straight win behind Trey Alexander's career-high 42 points.

Looking for their third straight win, Birmingham (13-19) jumped out to a 29-17 lead with 3:12 remaining in the opening quarter. Maine (15-17) cut the deficit back to single digits, but Hunter Dickinson's 11 points and Birmingham's 6-of-9 shooting from three gave the Squadron a 35-27 advantage- their most points in a first quarter this season.

An early second-quarter push brought the Celtics within two with 8:52 remaining in the first half, but the Squadron remained in control and extended their advantage to 58-45 with 2:58 to go- their largest lead of the game. Maine trimmed the deficit late, but Birmingham entered the break with a 68-61 lead behind Trey Alexander's 20 points.

Birmingham built their lead back up to 12 midway through the third period and maintained the cushion with 55.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Trey Alexander stayed hot and led his team with a 16-point period to set a new season high with 36 points. However, Maine halved the deficit and entered the fourth quarter trailing just 104-98.

The Squadron led for most of the fourth quarter, but the Celtics slowly chipped away. With 31.8 seconds remaining, Maine's Hayden Gray gave the visitors their first lead since the 7:16 mark in the first quarter. Both teams then traded pairs of free throws, giving the Celtics a one-point lead with 18.4 seconds to go. On the ensuing Squadron possession, Trey Alexander converted yet another game-winning bucket to put Birmingham ahead 144-143 with 9.0 seconds remaining. The Squadron then came up with the defensive stop needed to secure their third consecutive victory while scoring their most points in a game this season.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron with a career-high 42 points on a career-high 15 field goals made. He also dished out nine assists and recorded three steals.

Josh Oduro tied his career high with 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists.

The Squadron will face the Maine Celtics again tomorrow, March 17, at 7 p.m. The rematch will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







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