Herd End Short against the Bulls

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Windy City Bulls 116-115.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 29 points while Mark Sears followed with 20 points.

The top scorers for the Windy City Bulls were Kevin Knox II with 40 points and Mac McClung with 36 points.

Windy City opened the game by racing out to a 9-0 lead including a pair of transition dunks. Wisconsin answered with a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk and a Johnny Davis layup, sparking a 6-2 push that steadied the Herd. John Butler Jr. chipped in a putback to trim the deficit as Wisconsin pushed the pace to counter Windy City's early surge. The Bulls briefly rebuilt their lead, but the Herd remained close, behind Kira Lewis Jr. who came off the bench scoring eight firstquarter points. In the final minute, Mark Sears slipped in a reverse layup to give Wisconsin a momentary edge before the Bulls closed the frame with a driving finish, leaving the Herd narrowly ahead 30-29 after the first quarter.

The Bulls struck first in the second quarter with two triples to reclaim a fivepoint lead, but Stephen Thompson Jr. and Cormac Ryan kept the Herd within striking distance. Midquarter, Wisconsin turned a 7-0 run capped by a Cormac Ryan putback and Mark Sears in transition, flipping the score to 47-43 in favor of the Herd. The pace intensified late as both sides traded blows including a Mark Sears tough fadeaway, and Johnny Davis timely buckets. After a flurry of ties and lead changes in the final minute, Windy City's free throws leveled things, sending the teams to halftime deadlocked at 59-59.

Windy City opened the third quarter with a three to go up 62-59 and continued to control the game building an eightpoint cushion. Wisconsin responded through Cormac Ryan's perimeter shooting and a John Butler Jr. dunk, briefly cutting the deficit to one. The Bulls countered to reestablish distance. Mark Sears hit a late three and the Herd found a few transition buckets, but the Bulls closed the quarter with a putback in the final seconds to take a 90-87 lead into the fourth.

The final quarter began with Windy City building a double-digit lead. The teams traded baskets until Cormac Ryan and Mark Sears combined to cut it to five. The Bulls responded with back-to-back buckets to return a nine-point edge. Wisconsin countered with seven unanswered points to make it a two-point game. Cormac Ryan kept the Herd within a possession until Mark Sears tied the game at 113 with two free throws. Windy City buried a massive three with 4.4 seconds left to make it 116-113. Cormac Ryan answered with two free throws to make it a onepoint game with three seconds remaining. The Herd forced a lastsecond stop but ran out of time, falling just short as Windy City escaped with a 116-115 victory.

The Herd will return home to take on the Motor City Cruise on Friday, March 20 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.







NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.