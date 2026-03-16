Hustle Split Back-To-Back against Capitanes

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (8-23), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (22-9) 127-109 to split the back-to-back set at Landers Center.

Eric Dixon led Memphis with a career-high 48 points, including a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, and seven rebounds. Colby Jonesscored 17 points off the bench. Charlie Brown Jr. contributed 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Paul Watson totaled 12 points. Pierre Crockrell II dished out seven assists.

RJ Melendez paced Mexico City with 19 points. James Bouknight scored 15 points. Reynan dos Santos and Wade Taylor IV totaled 14 points each.

Memphis opened the game on a 27-17 run to take an early double-digit lead. The Capitanes cut the deficit to 88-86 early in the fourth quarter. The Hustle responded with a 37-13 run to pull away for the win.

The Hustle shot 58.7 percent from the field. Memphis assisted on 25 of 44 field goals. The Hustle outscored Mexico City 60-44 in the paint. Memphis totaled 23 fast break points. The Capitanes registered 13 second chance points.

Memphis will continue its five-game home stand on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. CT with a matchup against the Stockton Kings.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.