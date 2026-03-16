Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract
Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Boston Celtics have signed center Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, it was announced yesterday.
Bassey, who signed consecutive 10-day contracts earlier this season with the Philadelphia 76ers on January 26 and February 5, appeared in one game for Philadelphia, logging two points and one block in five minutes against the New York Knicks on February 11. Across 20 NBA G League games (19 starts) for the Warriors and Delaware Blue Coats this season, Bassey is averaging 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. The 25-year-old holds NBA career averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across 116 games (three starts) for the 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs.
Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Hustle Split Back-To-Back against Capitanes - Memphis Hustle
- Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Yung Joc to Perform at College Park Skyhawks 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Special Olympics Basketball Clinic at Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids Gold
- Hustle Rally Falls Short against Mexico City - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract
- McMillian's Career-High 30 Points Highlights Warriors' 130-100 Loss in Cleveland
- Santa Cruz Drops First Half of Back-To-Back Set, 138-116, to Cleveland Charge
- Santa Cruz Warriors Guard Deivon Smith to Miss Remainder of 2025-26 Season
- Warriors' Frontcourt Trio Notch Double-Doubles in 113-104 Loss to South Bay