Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Boston Celtics have signed center Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, it was announced yesterday.

Bassey, who signed consecutive 10-day contracts earlier this season with the Philadelphia 76ers on January 26 and February 5, appeared in one game for Philadelphia, logging two points and one block in five minutes against the New York Knicks on February 11. Across 20 NBA G League games (19 starts) for the Warriors and Delaware Blue Coats this season, Bassey is averaging 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. The 25-year-old holds NBA career averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across 116 games (three starts) for the 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs.

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NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

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