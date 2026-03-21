Herd Falls to Cruise

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Motor City Cruise 123-105.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Herd with 19 points while Kobe Stewart followed with 16 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise were Isaac Jones and John Ukomadu with 24 points each.

The Herd opened the game by matching Motor City with a Lacey James' putback. Mark Sears converted a pair of threes to help Wisconsin keep pace in a fast start. Midquarter, Koby Stewart gave the Herd a huge lift, knocking down two threes and finishing a transition layup to pull Wisconsin back within two after trailing by eight. Though the Cruise closed the quarter with a late dunk, the Herd's bench surged to keep things tight 31-27 at the end of the first quarter.

Wisconsin started the second quarter with a John Butler Jr. three-pointer and a strong inside finish from Alex Antetokounmpo. Kobe Stewart continued his active first half, and Stephen Thompson Jr. added a pair of threes to keep the Herd offense afloat. The Cruise continued to convert secondchance looks and fastbreak opportunities. Motor City held a 61-44 advantage at the half.

Wisconsin delivered its best offensive quarter coming out of halftime, attacking the paint, shooting over 60% from the field. Johnny Davis caught fire, scoring 13 in the quarter, while Kira Lewis Jr. carved up Motor City in transition with a series of driving layups. Herd's defensive pressure sparked an offensive push, with multiple steals leading to multiple conversions. Though the Cruise answered enough to maintain their cushion, the Herd's 33point quarter cut the lead to 93-77.

The Herd opened the fourth quarter with Kira Lewis Jr. drilling a three-pointer and a fastbreak alleyoop to Lacey James that trimmed the deficit to 11. Alex Antetokounmpo delivered one of the team's strongest stretches of the night with 13 points in the quarter, including multiple free throws, a dunk in traffic, and late transition finishes. Despite the Herd's fight, Motor City's hot shooting from deep and rim pressure stretched the margin back out. Wisconsin closed strong, highlighted by Alex Antetokounmpo's late run and a Stephen Thompson Jr. pullup, but the early deficit proved too steep to overcome in a 123-105 final.

The Herd will rematch the Motor City Cruise tomorrow, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets here.

--Wisconsin Herd--







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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