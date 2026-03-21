Legends Surrender Late Lead in Loss to Wolves

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (11-22) fell 110-103 to the Iowa Wolves (19-14) on Friday night at Comerica Center in the first game of a back-to-back.

Texas opened the game strong, taking a 33-29 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 54-43 at halftime. The Legends maintained control through the third, outscoring Iowa 34-30 to take an 88-73 lead into the final period. The Wolves responded with a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring Texas 37-15 to complete the comeback and hand the Legends the loss.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with 19 points and eight assists, while Tyler Smith added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Matt Cross provided 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting off the bench.

Center Jamarion Sharp delivered a near triple-double performance, tying his career-high with 18 points while recording a season-high eight blocks to go along with 12 rebounds.

Jules Bernard led Iowa with a game-high 29 points, while Jalen Crutcher added 24 points and seven assists. Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky each recorded double-doubles as the Wolves rallied late to secure the win.

The Legends will look to bounce back in their final home game of the season on Sunday, March 22nd in a rematch against the Iowa Wolves at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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