Austin Spurs Clinch Playoff Berth in 20th Season

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that the Austin Spurs have clinched a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google.

Under first-year head coach Jacob Chance, Austin holds a 20-12 regular season record (32-14 overall) and has established itself as one of the league's top defensive teams, leading the league in defensive rating (108.4) while holding opponents to just 43.9% shooting from the field and 31.2% from three-point range. Austin also leads the league in rebounding (49.3), led by Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram, who paces the league with 12.6 rebounds per game.

In the franchise's 20th season, Austin returns to the playoffs for the second consecutive year after advancing to the Western Conference Finals in 2025 under NBA G League Coach of the Year Scott King.

The Spurs will conclude their road trip with a game against the Noblesville Boom on March 22, followed by three home games against the Rip City Remix on March 25 and 27 and the Mexico City Capitanes on March 28 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Further details on the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Austin Spurs playoffs are presented by SWBC.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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