Defense Leads South Bay Lakers Past Grand Rapids

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 111-98 Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 23-9 in the regular season and 13-1 at home. With the win, South Bay moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by guards RJ Davis and Tevian Jones, who each recorded 25 points. Jones set a season high in scoring, while Davis recorded his 23rd game with 20 or more points. Center Malik Williams posted his fifth double-double since joining South Bay, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Forward Anton Watson recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Forward Arthur Kaluma added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal as a reserve.

South Bay held Grand Rapids to 98 points, marking the seventh time this season an opponent has been held under 100. South Bay is now 7-0 when allowing fewer than 100 points. The defense limited the Gold to 42 second-half points on 34.1 percent (15-44 FG) shooting.

All five Grand Rapids starters scored in double figures, led by Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes II, on assignment, who recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Denver two-way guard KJ Simpson added 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals, while forward Dane Goodwin recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Guard Curtis Jones added 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, and guard Coleman Hawkins contributed 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal.

South Bay will host Grand Rapids again on Saturday, March 21, at 5 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center







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