Austin Spurs Clinch No. 5 Seed in 2026 NBA G League Playoffs
Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs have secured the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google.
Austin will face the No. 4 seed Rio Grande Valley Vipers (23-13) in the first round on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Bert Ogden Arena on Samsung TV.
The Spurs will make their second consecutive playoff appearance in the franchise's 20th season under first-year head coach Jacob Chance after finishing the regular season 23-13.
The NBA G League Playoffs begin March 31 with three single-elimination rounds before culminating in a best-of-three NBA G League Finals.
The Austin Spurs playoffs are presented by SWBC.
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