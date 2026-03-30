Stockton Kings Set to Begin G League Playoffs; Secure No. 3 Seed in Western Conference

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings (23-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, closed the regular season with a 118-102 victory over the San Diego Clippers (18-18) on Saturday night at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

With the win, Stockton secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google, locking up first-round home-court advantage. The Kings will host the No. 6 Iowa Wolves in the first-round. The single-elimination matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. PT at Adventist Health Arena.

1,000 Stockton Kings playoff rally towels will be distributed to fans before tipoff, and Christian & Scooby, a popular acrobatic duo, will entertain the crowd with a fun and energetic halftime performance.

Fans can take advantage of a special Buy One, Get One offer for the playoffs. This offer is limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly.

Tickets start at $10 dollars and can be purchased here. The game can also be streamed via Amazon Prime.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com or call 1-888-KNGS-209.

2026 NBA G League Playoffs Conference Quarterfinals Schedule:

DAY DATE GAME ET TV

Conference Quarterfinals

Tue 3/31 Maine (7) at Greensboro (2) 6:30PM Samsung

Tue 3/31 Motor City (5) at Raptors 905 (4) 7:00PM Prime

Tue 3/31 Austin (5) at Rio Grande Valley (4) 8:30PM Samsung

Tue 3/31 San Diego (8) at South Bay (1) 10:00PM ESPNU

Wed 4/1 Capital City (6) at Cleveland (3) 7:30PM Samsung

Wed 4/1 Long Island (8) at Osceola (1) 7:30PM Prime

Wed 4/1 Iowa (6) at Stockton (3) 9:30PM Prime

Wed 4/1 Rip City (7) at Mexico City (2) 10:00PM Samsung







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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