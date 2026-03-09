Stockton Falls to Birmingham in Overtime Thriller, 127-119

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (17-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, fell 127-119 to the Birmingham Squadron (11-19) on Sunday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena, despite nearly completing a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Kings with 26 points, six rebounds, and three three-pointers made in his first game back with Stockton. Guard Jon Elmore contributed 16 points, while guards Antoine Davis and Mitch Mascari added 14 apiece off the bench. Guard KJ Jones II added 15 points with three three-pointers as well.

Squadron guard Trey Alexander led his team with 32 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, while guard DJ Carton scored 28 points with 11 assists. Center Hunter Dickinson had 24 points with 11 rebounds.

Birmingham opened the game hot, shooting 13-of-23 (56.5%) from the field in the first quarter to take a 34-32 lead. For Stockton, forward DaQuan Jeffries and Nelson Jr. carried the early scoring load, combining for 19 points, with Jeffries scoring 11 and Nelson Jr. adding eight points off the bench.

The Squadron exploited several Kings turnovers in the second quarter, using a key run to stretch their lead to 58-48 with 5:07 left. Nelson Jr. drilled a four-point play in the final seconds to cut what could've been a 12-point deficit to eight (70-62), but Birmingham answered at the buzzer to take a 72-62 lead into halftime.

The Squadron kept applying pressure throughout the third frame, outscoring Stockton 31-27, with Birmingham holding a 104-89 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Stockton mounted a late push in the fourth, trying to dig out of a 16point hole (115-99) with 6:12 remaining. The Kings surged back behind clutch buckets from Elmore and Nelson Jr., chipping away at the deficit possession by possession. Their comeback peaked when Mascari buried a gametying three with 26 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Birmingham struck quickly, pouring in eight fast points to reach the target score of 126 and closing out the night with a 127-119 victory.

The Stockton Kings now begin a five-game road stretch, starting Wednesday, March 11, against the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. PT.







