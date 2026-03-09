Birmingham Squadron Bounce Back with Overtime Win over Kings

Published on March 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, knocked off the Stockton Kings, 127-119, to even the season series on Sunday afternoon.

After a 7-0 start, Birmingham (11-19) put together their best offensive start to a first quarter of the regular season, scoring 34 points in the opening 12 minutes. Two-way center Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with 11 points, but Stockton (17-9) produced a hot offensive start of their own with 32 points, making it a tight two-point contest heading into the second quarter.

The back-and-forth play continued in the second period, with the game tied at 48 a piece with 6:13 remaining in the first half. Birmingham then went on a 10-0 run in just over a minute to grab their largest lead of the afternoon and maintained their advantage into the break, 72-62. Two-way guard Trey Alexander provided the spark with 16 points- tying his season-high for most points in a quarter- while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range in the period.

The Kings cut the deficit to four after four minutes of play in the second half, but the Squadron responded with a 12-0 surge to grab a 16-point cushion with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter. All five Birmingham starters reached double-digit point totals by the third quarter as the visitors headed into the final period with a 103-89 advantage.

The Squadron led by as many as 12 with 4:30 remaining in regulation, but the Kings closed the fourth quarter on a 15-3 run to tie the game at 119 and force overtime. In a first-to-seven period, Johnny O'Neil's three and Trey Alexander's jumper put Birmingham within two of the win. After another stop, D.J. Carton drained a clutch three from the wing to give the Squadron a 127-119 victory.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron in scoring for the 16 th time this season, finishing with 32 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

D.J. Carton recorded his third double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 assists. He also grabbed seven rebounds, in addition to his game-winning three.

Hunter Dickinson tallied his 21 st double-double of the year with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Squadron will travel east to Grand Rapids to face the Gold on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. CT. The final road game before returning to Birmingham will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







