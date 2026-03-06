Birmingham Drops Road Contest to Stockton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were topped by the Kings, 124-99, in the first of two games in Stockton.

After a hot start offensively Wednesday night in Santa Cruz, Birmingham (10-19) led 23-21 with 3:46 remaining in the opening quarter. However, Stockton (17-8) knocked down seven threes and closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 36-25 lead at the end of the first.

The Squadron looked to slow the Kings' momentum, but the visitors struggled offensively, scoring just 15 points in the second quarter. Stockton converted only 8-of-22 field goal attempts in the period but stretched their lead to 22 at halftime, 62-40.

Birmingham cut the deficit to 15 three minutes into the third quarter but was unable to sustain their run. The Kings never led by fewer than 15 points throughout the remainder of the period until Christian Shumate's 50-foot heave at the buzzer made the score 88-74 heading into the fourth.

Hunter Dickinson brought the Squadron within 13 with 10:45 to go in the final quarter, but the hosts continued to stretch their advantage, leading by as many as 28 points. Stockton then went on to knock down 14 more three-pointers than Birmingham and was victorious on the night, 124-99.

Josh Oduro, Hunter Dickinson, and Christian Shumate each scored 19 points to lead Birmingham in scoring. The trio also grabbed eight, nine, and eight rebounds, respectively.

The Squadron will have two days off before facing Stockton again on Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m. CT. The rematch against the Kings will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







