905 Split Season Series with the Vipers

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (17-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18-8) 128-120 Friday evening, splitting the season series.

In his Raptors 905 debut, Raptors center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in the victory. Daishen Nix led the Vipers effort with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

AJ Hoggard provided complementary playmaking for the 905, adding 16 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Rio Grande Valley's Tristen Newton put up a team 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

The 905 close out their homestand hosting the Delaware Blue Coats Sunday afternoon for their annual International Women's Day game. Tip off schedule for 2:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 29 29 37 33 128 JACKSON-DAVIS

32 JACKSON-DAVIS

11 HOGGARD

9

VIPERS 28 37 25 30 120 NEWTON

29 NIX

10 KNIGHT

7

- RAPTORS 905 -







