Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Deleware Blue Coats: March 6, 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Deleware Blue Coats at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs DEL:

Philadelphia, PA (3/4/26) - The Westchester Knicks (9-17), mounted a furious fourth-quarter surge but ultimately saw their comeback fall short in a 122-125 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the home of the Philadelphia 76ers. After an even first quarter, Westchester struggled to generate offense in the second, scoring just 17 points while Delaware exploded for 40 points to take a 49-72 halftime lead.

The Blue Coats' advantage grew to as many as 26 late in the third behind three 20-point scorers, including two career-tying performances. Kennedy Chandler led all scorers with 34 points and 10 assists, DeAndre Williams added 32 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, and Malcolm Hill finished with 22 points and five boards. Trailing 82-105 entering the fourth, the Knicks chipped away and eventually cut the deficit to 98-118 with under seven minutes remaining. As Delaware seemingly took their foot off the gas, Westchester capitalized with a 22-6 run after a contested pull-up three from T.J. Warren brought the Knicks within four, 120-124, with 54.7 seconds left. After Malcolm Hill split a pair of free throws, Pacôme Dadiet scored quickly to trim the margin to three.

With momentum fully in Westchester's favor, the Knicks forced a critical turnover to earn one final possession. Delaware's defense held firm, pressuring Warren to give the ball up, and Dillon Jones' contested attempt at the buzzer fell short. The Knicks lose their second consecutive game and first in the current two game series at Delaware.

T.J. Warren posted a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the season and his first 20-point, 10-rebound performance since March 1, 2025, at Greensboro. Trey Jemison III delivered a career night with 22 points and 13 rebounds, marking just the second 20-point, 10-rebound outing of his career. Warren and Jemison become the most recent Westchester duo to record 20-point, 10-rebound games in a single game since Moses Brown (20 pts, 22 rebs) and Chuma Okeke (20 pts, 13 rebs) on March 26, 2025, vs. Maine. Pacôme Dadiet continued his scoring consistency, finishing with 22 points-his ninth 20-plus performance of the season.

