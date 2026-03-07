Herd Falls to Mexico City

OSHKOSH, Wis - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Mexico City Capitanes 116-104.

Kobe Stewart led the Herd with 24 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 22 points.

The top scorers for the Mexico City Capitanes were Boo Buie III with 25 points and LJ Figueroa with 24 points off the bench.

Wisconsin started hot, grabbing an early 9-2 lead behind buckets from John Butler Jr. and Stephen Thompson Jr., but Mexico City quickly countered with consecutive threes. The Herd continued to control the game, pushing ahead 19-13. The Capitanes completely flipped momentum in the final three minutes, drilling multiple triples and a series of aggressive finishes. Mexico City closed the quarter on a 21-6 burst to hold a 34-25 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Herd struck first in the second quarter with a Kobe Stewart fastbreak dunk. Mexico City answered every basket and pulled away to double digits. Kira Lewis Jr. provided a spark for Wisconsin with a deep three and transition playmaking, helping trim the deficit to ten. The Capitanes responded with a run to end the half, carrying an 11point cushion, 61-50.

The Capitanes opened the third quarter by extending the lead to 68-52. The Herd answered with a Stephen Thompson Jr. three-pointer while Kobe Stewart followed with a dunk. Alex Antetokounmpo knocked down a timely triple to ignite an 18-6 run that cut the gap to three. Mexico City took over the final minutes, burying multiple threes to stall the comeback and restore control. The Capitanes closed the third quarter up 87-78.

Wisconsin began the fourth with backtoback layups from Kira Lewis Jr. to cut it to five. Onno Steger provided a spark with a threepoint play and a corner three to pull the Herd within three. The Capitanes answered with a 16-3 run to revive their double-digit difference with less than three minutes remaining. The Herd worked to counter, but Mexico City answered nearly shot-for-shot while building to a 13-point lead. Stephen Thompson Jr. closed out the game with consecutive baskets, but the Capitanes sealed the 116-104 win.

The Herd rematch the Capitanes tomorrow, Friday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena.







