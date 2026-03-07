Swarm Fall in Back-And-Forth Battle to Nets, 117-115

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, fell to the Long Island Nets, 117-115, on Friday at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

A back-and-forth match, the contest featured 29 lead changes - a mark which tied the Swarm's franchise record, set March 4, 2023, against the Raptors 905. With the result, the Swarm moved to 19-8 on the season, with the Nets improving to 18-11.

Liam McNeeley and Tosan Evbuomwan led the Swarm with 20 points apiece, while PJ Hall finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting. McNeeley went 7-of-16 from the field and nearly forced overtime in the closing seconds. Trailing by two with one second remaining, the rookie intentionally missed a free throw off the front rim to create a rebound opportunity, but a lane violation halted Greensboro's comeback attempt. Evbuomwan, making his home debut, provided a strong spark off the bench, shooting 8-of-15 from the field.

E.J. Liddell recorded a career-high 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting and added 13 rebounds for the Nets, while Chaney Johnson contributed 20 points off the bench. Greensboro dominated the interior, outscoring Long Island 80-48 in the paint, but converted just four three-pointers compared to the Nets' 13.

The opening quarter featured a back-and-forth battle with 11 lead changes and four ties before the Long Island Nets closed the frame ahead, 31-30. Greensboro found early success in the paint, outscoring Long Island 22-12 inside during the period, while Liam McNeeley paced the Swarm with eight first-quarter points.

Making his home debut, Tosan Evbuomwan scored six quick points early in the second quarter to give Greensboro the lead, but Long Island responded with an 11-2 run to move back in front and take a five-point advantage with under three minutes remaining in the half. The period continued the back-and-forth nature of the game with seven lead changes, bringing the total to 18 in the first half, as the Swarm trailed 57-54 at the break.

PJ Hall led Greensboro with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double at halftime, while Evbuomwan added 10 points, all in the second quarter. The Nets were paced by E.J. Liddell and Tyson Etienne with 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Long Island connected on six three-pointers compared to Greensboro's two.

A physical third quarter saw Greensboro take an 88-83 lead into the final period. At the 9:13 mark, E.J. Liddell was assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 after making contact with Jaylen Sims' head while reaching for the ball. The teams combined for 15 fouls in the quarter, nearly matching the first half's total of 19. Liddell led all scorers in the period with 10 points.

Greensboro fell behind at the 3:11 mark in the fourth quarter - trailing by eight at the two-minute warning. The Swarm struck multiple jabs, cutting the lead to one possession in the closing 15 seconds, but were unable to reclaim the lead.

