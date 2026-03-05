Greensboro Swarm Unveils Jersey for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night

Greensboro Swarm Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night jerseys

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today unveiled its themed jersey ahead of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Novant Health, on March 7 at 6 p.m. ET against the Motor City Cruise.

"Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night is an opportunity to bring our community together for a meaningful cause while enjoying the excitement of a Swarm game," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "We're grateful for our partnership with Novant Health, whose leadership in prevention and education helps us raise awareness, promote early screening and support those impacted by colorectal cancer."

The jersey features dark blue ribbon-inspired panels on the sides of both the jersey and shorts, paying tribute to those affected by colorectal cancer. Worn during March in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the uniform combines on-court style with a message of community support and prevention. Fans are also encouraged to participate in "Dress in Blue Day" the day prior on March 6, extending the awareness campaign beyond the Fieldhouse and reinforcing the importance of early detection and advocacy throughout the month.

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned during the game and can be purchased at one.bidpal.net. Proceeds will benefit the Novant Health Foundation and will go directly toward supporting colorectal cancer research and patient care.

"Colorectal cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers in the United States, yet it is also one of the most preventable when it's detected early," said Dr. David Hiller, colorectal surgeon and medical director of Novant Health's nationally accredited rectal cancer program. "Too often, patients are diagnosed after the disease has spread, making treatment more difficult. Collaborative partnerships like this one with the Greensboro Swarm help us reach people where they are - sparking conversations, reducing stigma and reminding the community that screenings save lives."

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 108,860 new cases of colon cancer and 49,990 new cases of rectal cancer are expected in the United States in 2026. While overall incidence has declined among older adults due to increased screening and lifestyle changes, rates have risen among adults under 50, highlighting the importance of awareness, prevention and timely screening.

