Austin Spurs Reacquire Stanley Umude

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have reacquired guard Stanley Umude.

Umude, 6-6/210, rejoins Austin after most recently being a Two-Way player for the San Antonio Spurs. In 31 games with Austin, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34.8 minutes.

Umude will be available when the Spurs face the Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back games on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. CT and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. CT at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both games will stream on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.