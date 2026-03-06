Gold Split Home Series with Capital City

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-19) dropped the second half of a two-game series with the Capital City Go-Go (14-14) in a 120-126 loss Thursday night. Grand Rapids began the game firmly in the driver's seat, which they carried into the third quarter, leading by as much as 11. A fourth-quarter altercation between Gold big man Moses Brown and Capital City's Alondes Williams led to a double technical for Brown, which effectively disqualified him from the game. The Gold lead quickly disappeared after being out-rebounded by the Go-Go in the fourth quarter 19 to 6.

Capital City relied heavily on their starters in the win, boasting 34- and 32-point performances from Skal Labissiere and Alondes Williams, respectively. Kadary Richmond added a 22-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the effort.

Dane Goodwin led the way for the Gold with 35 points, nearly tying his career high of 36 set a few weeks prior. NBA Two-way guard Curtis Jones contributed 19 points and 6 assists of his own. Recent Two-way pickup K.J. Simpson II added 17 points off the bench in his first game with the Gold.

The Gold take on the Mexico City Capitanes in an international matchup at home this Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.

