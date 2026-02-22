Gold Drop Home Matchup to Magic 121-95

Grand Rapids, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (7-15) fell to the Osceola Magic (15-5) 121-95. After keeping the game within reach through the first half, Grand Rapids was unable to match Osceola's offensive efficiency over the final two quarters. The Magic responded from a slow start shooting just 25% from the field early in the second quarter, closing the half at 44.4% before finishing the night at 47.8% overall.

Osceola carried a 58-45 lead into halftime behind 22 first-half points from Javonte Smart, who knocked down four of his seven attempts from three-point range. The Magic also received a significant boost from their bench, outscoring the Gold reserves 27-5 in the opening half.

Dane Goodwin paced the Gold early and finished with a team-high 23 points. Moses Brown recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Derek Ogbeide added 11 boards. Curtis Jones (15 points), Terrence Hargrove Jr. (15 points) and Ben Coupet Jr. (10 points) also reached double figures for Grand Rapids.

Osceola was led by Lester Quinones' 24 points, while Smart added 22. Two-way player Colin Castleton posted a double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Alex Morales, Phillip Wheeler and Justin Minaya each scored 14 points, and William Baker chipped in 10.

Grand Rapids will close out the two-game set against Osceola on Monday. Fans can stream the game live on NBAGLeague.com.

