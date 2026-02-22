Slawson Leads Boom to Thrilling Overtime Win

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (14-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, secured a thrilling 128-125 overtime victory against the Capital City Go-Go (11-11) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 3,109 at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Jalen Slawson continued his stellar season by recording his second career triple-double - and the 18th in franchise history - finishing with 26 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. M.J. Iraldi added 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Au'Diese Toney contributed 20 points and nine boards.

Capital City was led by Keshon Gilbert, who posted a game-high 34 points on 10-of-13 shooting and added seven assists. Skal Labissiere (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Chris Livingston (13 points, 10 rebounds) both delivered a double-double, and Damari Monsanto chipped in 17 points.

The Boom dominated the first half, erupting for 74 points and taking a 22-point lead (74-52) into the break. Noblesville used a 20-6 first-quarter run to build early separation, highlighted by 10 points from Toney on 4-of-5 shooting - knocking down both of his attempts from deep. Noblesville's momentum carried into the second quarter, extending the lead to as many as 25 while holding Capital City to just 22 points. As a team, the Boom shot 63.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the opening half.

The Go-Go responded with authority after halftime, orchestrating a 28-8 run in the third quarter to slice the deficit to five with 4:13 left in the frame. Despite being held to only 24 points in the quarter, Noblesville maintained a slim advantage entering the fourth. The Boom pushed their lead back to 14 midway through the final period before Capital City closed regulation on a 20-6 run, fueled by 10 points from Gilbert, to force overtime. In the race to the target score of 128, Slawson delivered in crunch time - scoring the final five Boom points, including a clutch step-back three, to help secure the win in front of the electric sellout crowd.

The teams meet again Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile to wrap up the back-to-back. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, with coverage streaming live on Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

