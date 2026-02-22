Bulls Fall to 905 at Home

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Raptors 905 138-141 on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 39 points shooting 54% from the field.

The Bulls came out running to start the contest. McClung notched 11 points in the first five minutes of the matchup, and steady shooting gave the Bulls a nine-point lead after the first frame. Trouble came in the second as the Raptors pushed the pace and took over the fast break, converting for 13 points and grabbing a four-point advantage going into halftime. Coming up big in the third, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye racked up 11 points and McClung tallied 10 to earn the lead back for Windy City going into the final frame. Despite the rally, shooting struggles came for the Bulls as they went 0-for-9 from deep and shot just

35% from the field. Capitalizing on this, the 905 were able to take the win.

Joining McClung with twenty-plus points, Gueye tied his career-high with 26 points shooting 64% from the field. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura notched a double-double with 19 points and 12 assists. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich tallied 18 points and five rebounds. Coming off the bench, Windy City forward Lucas Williamson debuted with 12 points, sinking four threes. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched a perfect 5-for-5 11 points to round out the Bulls in double-digits.

For the 905, all but two active players ended in double-digits. Four Raptors tallied twenty-plus point games led by Toronto Raptors two-way guard Alijah Martin with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Close behind, Toronto Raptors two-way guard A.J. Lawson grabbed 25 points and seven assists. 905 center Olivier Sarr shot 78% from the field for 21 points. Off the bench, 905 guard Tyreke Key logged 20 points.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 10-11 while the 905 rise to 15-7. Windy City continues its homestand on Thursday, February 24th as they face off against the Wisconsin Herd. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN, NBAGLeague.com, and docomo.







NBA G League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.