Legends Fall in Second Straight Match-Up against South Bay
Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-17) fell 104-99 to the South Bay Lakers (13-8) on Saturday night with a standing-room-only crowd at the Comerica Center in the second game of a back-to-back series between the two teams.
South Bay jumped out to an early advantage, scoring 33 points in the opening quarter. The Legends responded in the second and third, trimming the deficit and keeping the game within reach, but were unable to complete the comeback in the final frame.
Ryan Nembhard led Texas with 24 points and 5 assists in 39 minutes. Mark Armstrong provided a spark off the bench with 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting, while Moussa Cisse recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds. Matt Cross added a team-high 14 rebounds to go along with 7 points.
The Lakers were paced by Drew Timme, who finished with 24 points. R.J. Davis added 23 points and 7 assists, while Bronny James contributed 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. South Bay shot 42.7% from the field and forced 13 Texas turnovers.
The Legends will look to bounce back when they return to action at home against the Valley Suns on Saturday, February 28th. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.
