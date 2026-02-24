Legends Acquire Rights to Stefan Todorovic in Trade with Maine

Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have acquired forward Stefan Todorovic from the Maine Celtics in exchange for the returning player rights to Teafale Lenard, the team announced today.

Lenard was selected second overall by South Bay in the 2023 NBA G League Draft and traded to the Legends where he appeared in 48 games with Texas, making 20 starts. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and 70.0% from the free-throw line.

Todorovic (6-8, Forward) joins Texas after appearing in 23 games with Maine during the 2025-26 NBA G League season, averaging 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. He shot 39.9% from the field and 74.3% from the free-throw line.

Prior to turning professional, Todorovic completed a four-year collegiate career at SMU, San Francisco, and Pepperdine. As a senior at Pepperdine in 2024-25, he started all 35 games and averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field, 36.6% from three-point range, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Todorovic will wear No. 17 for the Legends.

For more team updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.