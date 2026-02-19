Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics

Frisco, TX - Texas Legends forward Dalano Banton has signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics, marking his second NBA call-up of the 2025-26 season, the team announced today. Banton was most recently called up by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Banton (6-8, 205) appeared in 32 games for the Legends this season, all starts, averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He shot 43.9% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line while leading the team offensively.

The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected by his hometown Toronto Raptors with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Banton joined the Legends following four NBA seasons with Toronto, Boston, and Portland. In 218 career NBA appearances (19 starts), he has averaged 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

Banton's signing marks the fourth NBA call-up for the Legends during the 2025-26 season and the 49th overall in franchise history.

