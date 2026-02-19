Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - Texas Legends forward Dalano Banton has signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics, marking his second NBA call-up of the 2025-26 season, the team announced today. Banton was most recently called up by the Los Angeles Clippers.
Banton (6-8, 205) appeared in 32 games for the Legends this season, all starts, averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He shot 43.9% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line while leading the team offensively.
The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected by his hometown Toronto Raptors with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Banton joined the Legends following four NBA seasons with Toronto, Boston, and Portland. In 218 career NBA appearances (19 starts), he has averaged 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.
Banton's signing marks the fourth NBA call-up for the Legends during the 2025-26 season and the 49th overall in franchise history.
For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team
- Legends Drop Overtime Battle to Vipers Before All-Star Break
- Legends Acquire Jack Gohlke in Trade with Motor City
- Dalano Banton Signs 10-Day Contract with Los Angeles Clippers