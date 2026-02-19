Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has signed forward Dalano Banton and Celtics two-way guard John Tonje to 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

In 218 career games (19 starts) with Toronto (2021-23), Boston (2023-24), Portland (2023-25), and LA Clippers (2025-26), Banton (6-8, 203) has averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. Prior to signing a 10-day contract with the Clippers Feb. 7, the 26-year-old spent most of this season in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends. In 18 regular season G League games, Banton averaged 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. The Toronto native was originally selected by the Raptors with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after two collegiate seasons at Nebraska (2020-21) and Western Kentucky (2018-19).

Tonje (6-5, 225) has appeared in 34 NBA G League games for Maine and Salt Lake City this season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. The 24-year-old was acquired by Boston via trade with Utah Feb. 5 after being selected by the Jazz with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Tonje played five collegiate seasons at Colorado State (2019-2023), Missouri (2023-24), and Wisconsin (2024-25) and was named to the 2024-25 All-American Second Team after breaking Wisconsin records for single-season free throws (231), free-throw percentage (90.9%), and single-game free throws (21) in his final season.







