Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, celebrate the Black Experience through a partnership with FISLL, a values-driven platform founded by New York Knicks Legend Allan Houston. The experience will take place on Saturday, February 21 at 3:30 PM ET, when the Westchester Knicks take on the Cleveland Charge at the Westchester County Center.

FISLL represents Faith, Integrity, Sacrifice, Leadership, and Legacy, with a mission to inspire personal growth through core values and delivering programs that empower individuals to create a positive impact within their communities and through life. The partnership holds special significance, as Allan Houston served as the first General Manager of the Westchester Knicks from the team's inaugural season in 2014 through 2019, overseeing the franchise's early growth and development.

Together, the Westchester Knicks and FISLL will bring this partnership to life through exclusive merchandise collaborations and in-arena activations, creating an experience that honors, educates, and inspires the community.

Featured Westchester Knicks x FISLL game day activations include a commemorative FISLL ticket giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance, player-worn pregame warmup shirts, and a venue-exclusive merchandise drop available only at the Westchester County Center Team Store.

The Westchester Knicks are excited to share this opportunity and partnership with our community. Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/westchester-knicks-vs-cleveland-charge-white-plains-new-york-02-21-2026/event/0000631DE8407A19







