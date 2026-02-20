Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep

Sioux Falls, SD - Bez Mbeng recorded the first triple-double of his professional career and Josh Christopher delivered his second 30-plus point performance of the season as the Sioux Falls Skyforce completed the regular-season sweep of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers with a 123-106 win on Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Christopher finished with 37 points on 12-24 FGA, including 8-15 from three-point range, while adding seven rebounds and six assists for Sioux Falls (12-11). Mbeng posted 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, along with two steals and two blocks, and a game-high plus-26 plus-minus.

Steve Settle III added 14 points on 5-12 FGA (4-9 3PA), while Dennis Smith Jr. contributed nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Off the bench, Cam Carter and Gabe Madsen combined for 29 points, with Madsen scoring 15 and Carter adding 14.

Sioux Falls built separation in the third quarter, outscoring Rio Grande Valley (13-7) 36-28 to turn a 55-49 halftime edge into a 91-77 advantage entering the fourth. The Skyforce stretched the lead to as many as 21 early in the final period, but the Vipers responded with a run that cut the margin to six. Sioux Falls answered with timely stops and shot making to hold off the push and close out the win.

The Skyforce shot 49.0 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three-point range (18-40) and turned 19 Vipers turnovers into transition chances while finishing with a 27-13 edge in fast-break points.

Houston Rockets two-way guards Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix combined for 55 points on 14-38 FGA to pace the Vipers. Newton finished with 23 points and six assists, while Nix added 32 points and eight rebounds.

Sioux Falls continues its stretch of three games in four days on Friday (tomorrow) against the Valley Suns. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST from Heritage Court. Rio Grande Valley travels to face the Iowa Wolves on Sunday, with tip-off slated for 3:00 PM CST.







