Skyforce Scorches Suns 141-115

Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Josh Christopher delivered a career-high 44 points to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce (13-12) to a 141-115 victory over the Valley Suns (8-14) on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Christopher was dominant from the outset, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as Sioux Falls edged Valley 36-35 after one. The Skyforce then seized full control in the second, outscoring the Suns 43-25 behind 66.7 percent shooting in the frame. A 20-3 surge midway through the quarter stretched the lead into double figures, and Sioux Falls carried a 79-60 advantage into halftime while shooting 72.1 percent in the first half.

The Skyforce continued to apply pressure in the third, winning the period 30-25 to extend the margin to 109-85 entering the fourth. Sioux Falls pushed the lead to its largest at 34 points when Christopher converted in transition to make it 122-88 with 9:30 remaining. The Skyforce shot 56.5 percent in the third and forced three Valley turnovers that led to transition opportunities.

Christopher finished 18-23 from the field and 6-9 from three-point range, adding four rebounds and two assists. His 44 points marked the second highest individual scoring output for Sioux Falls this season and capped his fifth consecutive 20-plus point performance.

Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young added 22 points on 10-18 FGA with six assists, which tied a Skyforce franchise record for consecutive games of 20-plus points (Josh Christopher, 2024-25). Cam Carter provided 18 points on 7-9 shooting, including 2-3 from deep, while Gabe Madsen chipped in 14 points on 4-8 from three-point range. Miami HEAT two-way Vladislav Goldin contributed eight points and five rebounds.

Sioux Falls shot 65.2 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from three-point range (16-31) while assisting on 35 of 58 made baskets. The Skyforce scored 80 points in the paint and added 33 fast-break points, capitalizing on 22 Valley turnovers.

Valley was paced by Damion Baugh's 22 points and 10 assists, while Sean McDermott finished with 21 points on six made three-pointers. The Suns shot 48.8 percent from the field but were outrebounded 47-43 and allowed 27 offensive rebounds to Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce hit the road beginning March 1 against the Osceola Magic, with tip-off slated for 2:00 PM CST. Valley returns home to host the South Bay Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM CST.







NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.