Skyforce Scorches Suns 141-115
Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Josh Christopher delivered a career-high 44 points to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce (13-12) to a 141-115 victory over the Valley Suns (8-14) on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.
Christopher was dominant from the outset, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as Sioux Falls edged Valley 36-35 after one. The Skyforce then seized full control in the second, outscoring the Suns 43-25 behind 66.7 percent shooting in the frame. A 20-3 surge midway through the quarter stretched the lead into double figures, and Sioux Falls carried a 79-60 advantage into halftime while shooting 72.1 percent in the first half.
The Skyforce continued to apply pressure in the third, winning the period 30-25 to extend the margin to 109-85 entering the fourth. Sioux Falls pushed the lead to its largest at 34 points when Christopher converted in transition to make it 122-88 with 9:30 remaining. The Skyforce shot 56.5 percent in the third and forced three Valley turnovers that led to transition opportunities.
Christopher finished 18-23 from the field and 6-9 from three-point range, adding four rebounds and two assists. His 44 points marked the second highest individual scoring output for Sioux Falls this season and capped his fifth consecutive 20-plus point performance.
Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young added 22 points on 10-18 FGA with six assists, which tied a Skyforce franchise record for consecutive games of 20-plus points (Josh Christopher, 2024-25). Cam Carter provided 18 points on 7-9 shooting, including 2-3 from deep, while Gabe Madsen chipped in 14 points on 4-8 from three-point range. Miami HEAT two-way Vladislav Goldin contributed eight points and five rebounds.
Sioux Falls shot 65.2 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from three-point range (16-31) while assisting on 35 of 58 made baskets. The Skyforce scored 80 points in the paint and added 33 fast-break points, capitalizing on 22 Valley turnovers.
Valley was paced by Damion Baugh's 22 points and 10 assists, while Sean McDermott finished with 21 points on six made three-pointers. The Suns shot 48.8 percent from the field but were outrebounded 47-43 and allowed 27 offensive rebounds to Sioux Falls.
The Skyforce hit the road beginning March 1 against the Osceola Magic, with tip-off slated for 2:00 PM CST. Valley returns home to host the South Bay Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM CST.
