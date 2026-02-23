Rip City Remix Celebrate Women's Empowerment in Collaboration with the Portland Fire and Rose Haven

Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 20, 2026) - The Rip City Remix invites you to join the third annual Women's Empowerment Celebration as the Remix face off against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, February 22 at 3 p.m. at Chiles Center. The Remix are teaming up with Rose Haven and the Portland Fire to celebrate and uplift the women in our community with engaging activities for the whole family.

In collaboration with the Portland Fire, the Rip City Remix will debut co-branded jerseys during the game to honor the impact of women in the sports industry. Inspired by the early 2000s Fire team, the uniform incorporates nostalgic elements of the team's branding, along with the newly released logo to celebrate the legacy and return of the WNBA team to Portland.

For fans interested in taking one of these exclusive jerseys home, a limited number of game-worn jerseys will be available to bid on via silent auction at Chiles Center during the game. All proceeds will benefit local nonprofit, and Community Partner of the Game, Rose Haven.

Nonprofit organization Rose Haven will be featured for their service as a day shelter and community center in Portland for women, children and marginalized genders. They strive to provide day shelter, resources, and emotional support for those experiencing homelessness and poverty. At the game, they will be hosting a deodorant drive to encourage fans to donate one of their most requested hygiene products. 

"We are proud to host our third annual Women's Empowerment game to highlight the importance of women in the sports industry and our community," said Hannah Grauert, President of the Rip City Remix. "As the two newest basketball franchises in Portland, we are excited to team up with the Fire to contribute in meaningful ways to our community."

"We're incredibly excited to collaborate with the Rip City Remix to celebrate Women's Empowerment and the Fire's return in 2026," said Portland Fire President, Clare Hamill. "Sports is a powerful platform to celebrate authenticity and confidence in the next generation, and we're equally thrilled to honor the Fire's legacy during this game."

In addition to an action-packed game on the court, fans can enjoy entertainment throughout the afternoon. At game breaks, the court will transform into a runway for an empowering fashion show featuring the designs of local artists, Sheltersuit Foundation USA, COAT, MarkMo Regalia, and Bleached By Josh. All the hand-crafted outfits are designed to uplift the confidence and courage of those who wear them. Models represented in the show are members, volunteers, and supporters of Rose Haven.

Tixr, the official ticketing partner of the Rip City Remix, has graciously donated 50 tickets to Rose Haven to ensure that women and children across Rip City will be able to attend the celebration.

