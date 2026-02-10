Blake Hinson Earns NBA Call-Up, Signs Two-Way Contract with Jazz
Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Utah Jazz announced today that they have signed Remix forward Blake Hinson to a Two-Way contract. Hinson is the second player from Rip City this season, and sixth in franchise history, to earn a Call-Up after Dillon Jones signed a Two-Way contract last month with the New York Knicks.
This season with the Remix, Hinson appeared in 30 games and averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. During the Tip-Off Tournament, the Pittsburgh graduate ranked fourth in the G League in points per game with 25.5 points, and earned the second-most 3-pointers made (3PM) with 52 total threes.
Later this week, Hinson will compete at the NBA G League 3-Point Contest and Next Up game at NBA All Star Weekend.
In a related move, the Rip City Remix acquired guard Garrett Denbow from the available player pool.
