Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Clippers

Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 116-105 by the San Diego Clippers (9-11) in the first of a four-game home stand at Landers Center.

Tyler Burton paced the Hustle with 20 points. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lawson Lovering contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Nate Hinton tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Pierre Crockrell II registered 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Lucas Williamson added 12 points off the bench.

Jaelen House led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench. John Poulakidas scored 22 points. Cam Reddish totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Freemantle, Taylor Funk and Jahmyl Telfort tallied 12 points each.

San Diego opened the game on a 19-5 run. Memphis responded with a 19-5 second quarter run to take a four-point lead. The Clippers closed the first half on a 12-4 run to reclaim the lead. San Diego led by as many as 16 in the second half.

Memphis scored 50 points in the paint and 31 fast break points. The Hustle totaled 20 points off turnovers. San Diego shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, making 14 3-pointers.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. CT. at Landers Center to conclude the season series.

