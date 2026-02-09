Legends Acquire Jack Gohlke in Trade with Motor City

Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Legends have acquired the returning player rights to guard Jack Gohlke from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for an International Draft Pick via Motor City.

Gohlke, a 6'3" guard from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, appeared in 26 games during the 2024-25 G League season with Wisconsin and Motor City, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 10.0 minutes per game, shooting 34.8% from three.

Internationally, Gohlke averaged 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting over 37% from three across stints in Mexico, Montenegro, and Brazil, including a 9.2-point, 3.6-rebound, 2.1-assist line in Brazil's NBB.

He averaged 13.1 points per game at Oakland University (2023-24), earning Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year and All-Tournament Team honors while hitting 137 threes at a 37.6% clip-third-most in program history. He scored a career-high 32 points with 10 threes vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, tying for the second-most made threes in tournament history.

Before Oakland, Gohlke starred at Hillsdale College, earning First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team honors while leading the team to a Midwest Regional Championship in 2022-23.

Gohlke will wear no. 10 for the Legends.

For more team updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.