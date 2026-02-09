Hustle Lose 109-106 to Clippers

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-15), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 109-106 by the San Diego Clippers (10-11) at Landers Center.

Nate Hinton paced Memphis totaling 25 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. DeJon Jarreau added 20 points and eight assists off the bench. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 16 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Paul Watson scored 13 points. Tyler Burton contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Zach Freemantle led San Diego with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Hunter Sallis added 21 points off the bench. Jaelen House registered 18 points and eight assists. Cam Reddish scored 17 points. Jahmyl Telfort tallied 11 points and eight rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 16, Memphis fought back to cut the deficit to 106-101 with 39.9 seconds remaining. Hinton connected on a layup to make it a 3-point game. Jarreau intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass by San Diego, setting up a Hinton triple to tie the game at 106.

Jarreau blocked House's game-winning shot attempt, but Telfort secured the offensive rebound and drew a foul on a shot attempt from beyond the arc and made all three free throws. Hinton's triple at the buzzer came up short as San Diego held on for the win.

Memphis scored 25 points off turnovers and 24 fast break points. The Hustle limited the Clippers to 6-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc. San Diego outscored Memphis 68-58 in the paint.

Memphis' home stand continues on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. CT with a matchup against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

