Hustle Win Overtime Thriller over Salt Lake City Stars

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (5-8) 117-116 in overtime at Maverick Center to split the season series.

Nate Hinton let Memphis with 21 points, five rebounds and two steals. Abou Ousmane tallied a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Paul Watson totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Jahmai Mashack registered 14 points, seven assists and three steals. DeJon Jarreau contributed 14 points and five assists.

Mo Bamba paced the Stars with 24 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Max Abmas scored 19 points off the bench. Justin Harmon chipped in 14 points. Sean East II registered 14 points and six assists.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the second quarter, Memphis went on a 34-10 run to take a halftime lead. The Hustle led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. Salt Lake City fought back in the fourth quarter and took a 110-108 lead with 19.7 seconds remaining. Mashack's layup with 12.2 seconds left tied the game, with Abmas missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime with a target score of 117.

The Stars opened the overtime period with a pair of free throws, with Memphis responding with back-to-back buckets by Ousmane and Charlie Brown Jr. to give them a 114-112 advantage. Matthew Murrell hit a 3-pointer to give the Stars a 116-115 advantage. After exchanging defensive stops, Tyler Burton found Ousmane on a dive to the basket with Ousmane finishing through contact to make the game-winning layup.

Memphis outscored Salt Lake City 76-38 in the paint. The Hustle scored 26 second chance points, 23 fast break points and 23 points off turnovers. The Stars shot 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers.

Memphis will wrap up its four-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Iowa Wolves at Casey's Center.

