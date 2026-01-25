Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed

Published on January 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The NBA G League game scheduled for tomorrow between the Memphis Hustle and Stockton Kings at Landers Center has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions in the area. The date for the rescheduled game is Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. CT.

All tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for more information.

