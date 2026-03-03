Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Spurs

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (5-21), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 121-118 by the Austin Spurs (16-9) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

DeJon Jarreau paced Memphis with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Burton registered 22 points and six rebounds. Eric Dixon tallied 17 points and nine rebounds. Colby Jones added 13 points off the bench. Lawson Lovering contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jayden Nunn led the Spurs with 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tre King added 26 points off the bench. Kyle Mangas scored 20 points. Adam Flagler registered 15 points and six assists. Emanuel Miller netted 12 points.

Memphis opened the game on a 19-9 run and led by as many as 16 in the first half. A 21-8 run by the Spurs helped them take a 17-point lead in the third quarter. The Hustle fought back to cut the deficit to 111-110 with 3:28 remaining, but the Spurs responded with seven straight points to pull away for the win.

The Hustle outrebounded Austin 49-41 and totaled 17 second chance points. Austin shot 51.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers.

The Hustle return to Landers Center for a two-game home stand that begins Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. CT against the Texas Legends.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.