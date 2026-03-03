Santa Cruz Surrenders 113-104 Loss to Stockton Kings

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







STOCKTON, CA - On the second night of a back-to-back set, the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-12) fell 113-104 to the Stockton Kings (16-8) on Monday night at Adventist Health Arena.

Center Charles Bassey led the Warriors with 23 points and 14 rebounds, his eighth consecutive double-double. Guard Deivon Smith and guard Taevion Kinsey logged 19 points apiece, and guard Chance McMillian tallied 15 points and seven assists. Forward Ja'Vier Francis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while forward Jack Clark recorded 10 points and a pair of blocks and steals.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries scored a game-high 30 points, while guard KJ Jones II contributed 21 points and six rebounds. Forward/center Gabe Levin recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Additionally, guard Jon Elmore finished with 16 points, and forward Jaylin Williams added 17 points and eight rebounds.

A trio of starters for each side powered the first-quarter offense, as both teams saw 24 of their 28 points in the frame scored by three players apiece. For Santa Cruz, the offense ran through Bassey (11 points), Clark (seven points), and Kinsey (six points). The Warriors matched Stockton's 15 points from behind the arc and 11 points from the charity stripe with 18 paint points to maintain even footing, 28-28, entering the second quarter. The stalemate continued for the first eight minutes of the second frame, with neither side leading by more than one possession. However, a 9-0 Kings' run across the final minutes of the opening half allowed the home side to build a nine-point cushion with 1:27 remaining before heading into halftime with a 58-52 advantage.

Jeffries led Stockton out of intermission with 17 points in the third quarter as the Kings maintained a 77-67 gap at the 3:53 mark. The Sea Dubs' offense was ailed by 26% field goal shooting in the period, including 1-for-6 from deep, as they trailed 88-75 heading into the final frame. Stockton continued to limit the Warriors' long-range attack in the fourth quarter, allowing just one made three-pointer as Santa Cruz fought to battle back into the contest. With the deficit sitting at 21 points, 113-92, with 3:22 left to play, Santa Cruz closed out the game with 12 unanswered points to minimize the final margin, ultimately falling 113-104.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will return home to face the Birmingham Squadron at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 4, before hosting the South Bay Lakers for a pair of games on Friday, March 6, and Sunday, March 8. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.