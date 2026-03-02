Sea Dubs Sink the Clippers 121-100 in Annual Chase Center Game

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, CA - After trailing 61-58 at halftime, the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-11) held the San Diego Clippers (13-15) to just 39 second-half points to coast to a 121-100 victory Sunday afternoon at Chase Center.

Guard Chance McMillian led the Warriors with 22 points, while two-way forward Malevy Leons finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Off the bench, Deivon Smith flirted with a triple-double, tallying 16 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds. Center Charles Bassey logged his seventh consecutive double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. Forward Jack Clark notched 19 points and eight rebounds, while center Marques Bolden and two-way guard Nate Williams added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

San Diego was led by forward Jahmyl Telfort, who paced all scorers with 29 points. Two-way forward Norchad Omier finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Taylor Funk added 14 points off the bench. Two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. notched 12 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle rounded out the Clippers' effort with 10 points.

Both sides, eager to perform on Golden State's home court, went shot-for-shot through the first quarter as neither team was able to build more than a five-point lead. With the Sea Dub starting five scoring a combined 30 points on 68% shooting-and Smith supplying seven assists off the bench-the Warriors ended the opening frame ahead 35-32. Santa Cruz's lead grew to seven, 52-45, at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter, but the Warriors' offense stalled, scoring just six points the rest of the way. Backed by double-digit scoring halves from Telfort (16 points), Omier (11 points), and Washington Jr. (10 points), the Clippers entered intermission with a 61-58 advantage.

The Warriors reclaimed control of the game immediately in the second half, mounting an early 12-0 run fueled by a barrage of three-pointers to take a 70-64 lead. The Sea Dubs' defense tightened up, holding the Clippers to just 16 third-quarter points-San Diego's second-lowest scoring period of the season-to carry an 81-77 lead into the final frame. A 12-2 Santa Cruz run early in the fourth quarter gave the home side its first double-digit margin of the game, 95-83, at the 7:01 mark. Shooting a blistering 73.9% from the floor in the fourth quarter, the Sea Dubs continued to expand the gap and cruised to the 121-100 win on Warriors Ground.

The Warriors will travel to take on the Stockton Kings tomorrow, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.